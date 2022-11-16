So far this week (November 14-16) it’s been on and off rain all day long. There’s a Met Office yellow warning of rain in place from 5pm tonight (November 16) to 6am tomorrow (November 17) for all of Sussex . This means ‘heavy rain and showers bringing chance of some flooding and disruption’.

Tomorrow the chance of rain drops throughout the day and then finally we’ll see some sunny spells with no rain forecast for Friday or Saturday (November 18-19). Sadly the rain will be back on Sunday though (November 20) so make the most of the window of dry weather heading our way.