Sussex weather: Yellow warning for snow and ice issued

The Met Office warning is in place across Sussex from 9am on Sunday (December 11) to 9am on Monday (December 12). The warning covers the South East, including all of Sussex.
The Met Office warning says: “Snow may push in across parts of East and South East England, leading to a risk of travel disruption especially on Monday morning.”
Residents should expect travel disruption, some rural communities could be cut off, and watch out for icy surfaces when you’re out and about.
Other parts of the UK have yellow weather warnings in place from today (December 9).