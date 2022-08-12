Sussex weather: Your forecast for Friday, August 12

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex could experience highs of 29°C and lows of 21°C today, according to the Met Office.

The county is expected to have a clear, dry day with a ‘less than’ five percent chance of rain.

East Sussex is also expected to have a clear, sunny day.

Weather news

The Met Office said the county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain.

East Sussex could see highs of 26°C and lows of 21°C.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat across Sussex until Sunday, August 14.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat

“The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses

“Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required.

“An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail.

“More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes, rivers and other beauty spots leading to an increased risk of water safety and fire-related incidents.