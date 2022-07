Today will be dry with sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

A sunny morning is expected, with more in the way of cloud for a time through the afternoon.

It is expected to stay dry throughout the day with light winds. The Met Office says it will feel warm with a maximum temperature of 27 °C.

Weather photo

Overnight, it will remain dry for most, with winds falling light across the county. There may also be an isolated shallow mist patch forming around dawn.