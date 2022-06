Today will see another dry morning with long sunny periods, the Met Office said.

The warm sunshine will continue into the afternoon.

It will be a breezy day and cooler near the coasts where cloud may persist in places, the Met Office added.

The maximum temperature will be 24°C.

Tonight the cloud will thicken though most parts will stay dry, the Met Office said.

It will be quite breezy, especially near the coast.