Sussex weather: Your forecast for Friday, November 26
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Friday, November 26.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 7:18 am
Updated
Friday, 26th November 2021, 7:37 am
The county is in for a day of light rain showers and a moderate breeze.
Temperature highs will be nine and drop to two tonight.
Tonight Storm Arwen hits the UK with 75mph winds so be prepared for possible travel disruption overnight and into tomorrow (Saturday, November 27). The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for parts of the UK from this afternoon until Saturday morning.