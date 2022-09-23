There will be light rain across Sussex for most of the day, the Met Office has said.

In West Sussex the steady rain should clear up by the early evening when the skies will be cloudy.

UV and pollution levels will be low all day.

Sussex weather

The temperature will be between 14°C and 16°C.

Sunrise was at 6.48am and sunset will be 6.58pm.