Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, August 22
Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Monday, August 22.
There will be a mixture of sunshine, light rain and a gentle breeze across the county today.
The morning will bring sunny intervals before turning cloudy around midday. Light rain and a gentle breeze will hit Sussex at around 3pm before turning cloudy overnight.
Temperatures are forecast to peak at 21°C, while lows of 18°C have been forecast overnight.
Both the UV and pollen count in Sussex are forecast to be medium, while the pollution count is expected to be low.