Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, August 22

There will be a mixture of sunshine, light rain and a gentle breeze across the county today.

The morning will bring sunny intervals before turning cloudy around midday. Light rain and a gentle breeze will hit Sussex at around 3pm before turning cloudy overnight.

Temperatures are forecast to peak at 21°C, while lows of 18°C have been forecast overnight.

