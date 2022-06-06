Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, June 6

West Sussex is set to have a relatively cloudy day, although residents are expected to be treated to sunshine between 4pm-8pm.
The Met Office said the county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.
The region is expected to see highs of 17° and lows of 13° .
East Sussex will see clear skies from 12pm-8pm, according to the Met Office.
The county also has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.
The Met Office said the region could see highs of 17° and lows of 14°