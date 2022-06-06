Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, June 6

Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Monday, June 6.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 6th June 2022, 8:10 am

West Sussex is set to have a relatively cloudy day, although residents are expected to be treated to sunshine between 4pm-8pm.

The Met Office said the county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.

The region is expected to see highs of 17° and lows of 13° .

East Sussex will see clear skies from 12pm-8pm, according to the Met Office.

The county also has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.

The Met Office said the region could see highs of 17° and lows of 14°

