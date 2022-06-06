Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, June 6

West Sussex is set to have a relatively cloudy day, although residents are expected to be treated to sunshine between 4pm-8pm.

The Met Office said the county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The region is expected to see highs of 17° and lows of 13° .

Weather news

East Sussex will see clear skies from 12pm-8pm, according to the Met Office.

The county also has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.