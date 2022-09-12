Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, September 12
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Monday, September 12.
Today will be a largely dry day, with bright or occasional sunny spells, but also a fair amount of cloud around throughout.
According to the Met Office, there is the chance of the odd light shower and light winds.
It will feel very warm and humid to across the county. With a maximum temperature 26 °C.
Tonight will be rather cloudy, with the chance of a few isolated light showers, but many places will stay dry overnight.
It will be another very mild or warm night for many, with light winds and a minimum temperature of 15 °C.