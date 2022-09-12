Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, September 12

Sussex weather

Today will be a largely dry day, with bright or occasional sunny spells, but also a fair amount of cloud around throughout.

According to the Met Office, there is the chance of the odd light shower and light winds.

It will feel very warm and humid to across the county. With a maximum temperature 26 °C.

Tonight will be rather cloudy, with the chance of a few isolated light showers, but many places will stay dry overnight.