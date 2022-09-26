Sussex weather: Your forecast for Monday, September 26

West Sussex is expected to have a cloudy day, according to the Met Office.

The county has a 90 and 60 per cent chance of rain until 10am.

From 10am onwards the region has a 30 per cent or less chance of rain.

The Met Office said West Sussex could see highs of 16° and lows of 11°.

East Sussex is also expected to have a cloudy day with rain early this morning.

Between 8am-11am the region has up to a 95 per cent chance of rain.

From 10am the county’s chance of rain is no higher than 10 per cent.