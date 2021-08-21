Sussex weather: Your forecast for Saturday, August 21
After a mostly dry start, cloud will soon thicken with rain moving in from the west across the county today (Saturday, August 21), according to the Met Office.
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 8:19 am
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 8:19 am
The rain will turn heavy at times throughout the afternoon, with a risk of thunder mainly in western areas.
Winds are expected to be light, the Met Office said, with a maximum temperature of 23°C.
Rain is expected to ease throughout the evening, but it will remain largely cloudy for most areas.
The Met Office said it will becoming breezy on southern coasts tonight.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 13°C.