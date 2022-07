Today will be dry and largely sunny at first but it will become breezy and cloudier from the west, according to the Met Office.

A narrow band of showery rain will move across the north-western part of the county but most places will stay dry.

The Met Office said it will feel pleasantly warm with a maximum temperature of 23°C.

Tonight will be a dry and clear night with light winds.