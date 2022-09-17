Sussex weather: Your forecast for Saturday, September 17

Today will see a chilly start across the county, especially in rural locations, according to the Met Office.

It will then be dry with some patchy cloud building up, but there will be long sunny spells for many areas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said it will be generally feel pleasant with the sunshine.

Weather news

The maximum temperature is expected to be 18°C.

Tonight most of the cloud will disappear, leaving largely clear skies across the county, the Met Office said.

But temperatures will quickly fall, meaning it will turn chilly, with a localised ground frost possible in rural areas.