Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, June 5

Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Sunday, June 5.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 9:03 am

West Sussex is predicted to have a cloudy day with a 10 per cent chance of rain until 8pm tonight.

From 8pm the region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain, according to the Met Office.

East Sussex is also predicted to have a cloudy morning before patches of sunshine from 4pm onwards.

The Met Office said the region has a 10 per cent chance of rain in the morning and afternoon before dropping to a ‘less than’ five per cent chance at 4pm.

Both counties are expected to see highs of 17° and lows of 14°.

Met Office