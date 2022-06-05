Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, June 5

West Sussex is predicted to have a cloudy day with a 10 per cent chance of rain until 8pm tonight.
From 8pm the region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain, according to the Met Office.
East Sussex is also predicted to have a cloudy morning before patches of sunshine from 4pm onwards.
The Met Office said the region has a 10 per cent chance of rain in the morning and afternoon before dropping to a ‘less than’ five per cent chance at 4pm.
Both counties are expected to see highs of 17° and lows of 14°.