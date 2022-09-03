Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, September 4

Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Sunday, September 4.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 10:08 am
Updated Sunday, 4th September 2022, 9:49 am

West Sussex is expected to have a cloudy day, although the region could see clear skies from 4pm-6pm.

The county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day, according to the Met Office.

Despite this West Sussex has a 40 per cent chance of rain at 11pm.

Most Popular

Weather news

The region could see highs of 22°C and lows of 10°C.

East Sussex is expected to have clear skies from 2pm-8pm.

The Met Office said the region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.

The county could see highs of 21°C and lows of 19°C.

Met Office