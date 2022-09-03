Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, September 4
Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Sunday, September 4.
West Sussex is expected to have a cloudy day, although the region could see clear skies from 4pm-6pm.
The county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day, according to the Met Office.
Despite this West Sussex has a 40 per cent chance of rain at 11pm.
The region could see highs of 22°C and lows of 10°C.
East Sussex is expected to have clear skies from 2pm-8pm.
The Met Office said the region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.
The county could see highs of 21°C and lows of 19°C.