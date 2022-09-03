Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, September 4

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex is expected to have a cloudy day, although the region could see clear skies from 4pm-6pm.

The county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day, according to the Met Office.

Despite this West Sussex has a 40 per cent chance of rain at 11pm.

The region could see highs of 22°C and lows of 10°C.

East Sussex is expected to have clear skies from 2pm-8pm.

The Met Office said the region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.