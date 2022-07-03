Sussex weather: Your forecast for the week ahead

Today (Sunday, July 3) will see a largely dry morning with long sunny spells, according to the Met Office.
There will be some cloudier spells this afternoon with a scattering of mostly light showers.
The maximum temperature will be 22°C.
The Met Office said tonight will be a fine and dry one with largely clear skies. The minimum temperature will be 9°C.
Tomorrow (Monday, July 4) will start off cloudy but these will break up, making way for sunnier spells by the afternoon.
It will remain dry with light winds but feeling breezy near coasts. The maximum temperature will be 23°C.
The Met Office said Sussex will see a fine start on Tuesday (July 5) before turning cloudy.
It will be largely dry on Wednesday (July 6) and Thursday (July 7) with variable cloud and some sunny spells, the Met Office said.
Light winds may turn breezy at times but it will become warmer.