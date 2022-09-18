Sussex weather: Your forecast for the week ahead from Sunday, September 18
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex for the week ahead from today (Sunday, September 18).
The Met Office said today will be fairly cloudy with occasional bright or sunny spells.
It will remain dry for most, however, isolated light showers may affect some areas at times, with further showers developing during the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to be 18°C.
Tonight showers will soon dissipate to leave a dry night, the Met Office said.
Isolated rural mist and fog patches will form later. The minimum temperature is expected to be 11°C.
Tomorrow (Monday, September 19) will see a bright start, then it will be cloudy with occasional sunny spells.
It will stay dry, with a chance of the odd light afternoon shower developing.
The Met Office said temperatures will be near average for the time of year, with a maximum temperature of 18°C.
The Met Office said the outlook for Tuesday (September 20) to Thursday (September 22) will be mostly cloudy with some sunny spells and early rural mist.
There will be a chance of isolated light showers on Tuesday.
The Met Office said it will be increasingly cloudy from Thursday afternoon with a band of rain arriving in the north.