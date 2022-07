Weather News

Dry, with pleasant spells of sunshine. according to the Met Office.

After a dry and sunny start to the day, cloud will bubble up as the morning progresses.

Staying dry through the afternoon, with spells of sunshine, feeling pleasant and not has hot as recent days with a maximum temperature of 27 °C.