Sussex skies will be cloudy today after the heatwave on Monday and Tuesday.

The temperature will be about 17°C this morning, rising to about 22°C by midday and falling to 19°C in the evening.

There is only a small chance of rain and UV levels are still high.

Sussex weather

Pollen levels are moderate and pollution levels are low.