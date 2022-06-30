Sussex weather: Your forecast for Thursday, June 30

Today will see sunny intervals turn to light showers by lunchtime, according to the Met Office.

The temperature will rise from about 13°C at 8am to around 18°C at 3pm before dropping to lows of 11°C overnight.

The Met Office has forecast a 40 per cent chance of rain between 1pm and 3pm.

Weather in Sussex. Picture courtesy of Shutterstock

There is also a 40 per cent chance of showers at 6pm and 8pm respectively, according to the Met Office.

Pollen levels are expected to be very high, UV levels medium, and pollution levels low.