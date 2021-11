Firefighters called to assist paramedics at second East Sussex incident

Lewes Late Night Shopping 2021: What can shoppers enjoy at this year's event

News you can trust since 1837

New homeless support service starts in East Sussex

East Sussex village descended on by armed police and dog unit after man seen with a weapon

Lewes teenager returns home from hospital following car collision

The Werks in Fisher Street a ‘hotbed of growth’ for creatives

Firefighters called to assist paramedics at second East Sussex incident

Sussex Center Parcs plans would ‘tear heart out of irreplaceable ancient woodland’

Conservative group leader found to have breached code of conduct

New open-air seating cafe in Newhaven has ‘exceeded all expectations’

Temperature highs will be six and drop to zero overnight.

A day of sunny intervals with light winds for Sussex .