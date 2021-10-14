Sussex weather: your forecast for Thursday, October 14

A cloudy start should soon break into a sunny afternoon today

By Connor Gormley
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 7:57 am
Updated Thursday, 14th October 2021, 9:10 am

In West Sussex, a cloudy start will break up into a sunny afternoon today, with sunny intervals throughout the afternoon and early evening and little chance of rain.

Temperatures will range from 12°C in the morning to 17°C in the afternoon, meaning you might be able to keep those autumn jumpers in the wardrobe.

Things are a little bit different in East Sussex, with a 40% chance of rain this morning and much darker, more overcast skies.

Today's weather forecast

It is set to brighten up though, with sunshine throughout the afternoon and temperature highs of 16°C.

