Sussex weather: Your forecast for Thursday, September 15
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Thursday, September 15.
Today will be mainly dry with sunny spells in Sussex. Feeling rather cool.
There will be early cloud breaking, turning into sunny spells.
A mainly dry day follows, although there will be further cloud bubbling up with isolated light showers possible.
It will feel cooler than recent days, especially in the breeze, with a maximum temperature of 20 °C.
Tonight, it will be mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud.
The Met Office say it will feel rather chilly where clear spells develop, most likely in the west, and milder where cloud persists.
Minimum temperatures this evening of 8 °C.