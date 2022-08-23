Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, August 23

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today will start cloudy before changing to sunny intervals by early evening.

The morning and afternoon will bring light cloud and light winds before making way for sunny intervals and a gentle breeze at around 5pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are forecast to peak at 24°C, while lows of 18°C have been forecast overnight.

Sussex weather

The pollen count in Sussex is forecast to be high, while the UV pollution count is expected to be medium and low respectively.