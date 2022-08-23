Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, August 23
Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, August 23.
Today will start cloudy before changing to sunny intervals by early evening.
The morning and afternoon will bring light cloud and light winds before making way for sunny intervals and a gentle breeze at around 5pm.
Temperatures are forecast to peak at 24°C, while lows of 18°C have been forecast overnight.
The pollen count in Sussex is forecast to be high, while the UV pollution count is expected to be medium and low respectively.
Sunrise was at 6am, while sunset will be at 8.07pm.