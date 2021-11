Firefighters called to assist paramedics at second East Sussex incident

Man from St Leonards sets Sussex record for Christmas tree throw

Pedestrian from Saltdean dies after collision with car near Brighton Marina

Game Of Thrones actor taken to hospital and treated with oxygen for Covid

Car recovered from ditch near Pevensey services

PICTURES: Vigil held in Newhaven for fishing boat that sank last year

East Sussex village descended on by armed police and dog unit after man seen with a weapon

Lewes teenager returns home from hospital following car collision

Temperature highs will be nine and drop to three tonight.

After a cold start to the day Sussex is in for a day of sunny intervals with a gentle breeze.