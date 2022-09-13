Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, September 13
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Tuesday, September 13.
Today will be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain throughout the day, which will mostly be light and patchy at first.
According to the Met Office, the rain will become more frequent and heavier later in the day.
Despite the cloud and rain it will feel rather warm and humid too.
There will be light winds across the county, with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.
Tonight, it will remain cloudy with outbreaks of rain, becoming heavy at times, with perhaps the odd rumble of thunder.
It will be another warm and humid night too.
Light winds will continue, but it will be breezier along the south coast, with a minimum temperature 13 °C.