Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, September 13

Today will be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain throughout the day, which will mostly be light and patchy at first.

According to the Met Office, the rain will become more frequent and heavier later in the day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the cloud and rain it will feel rather warm and humid too.

Sussex weather

There will be light winds across the county, with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.

Tonight, it will remain cloudy with outbreaks of rain, becoming heavy at times, with perhaps the odd rumble of thunder.

It will be another warm and humid night too.