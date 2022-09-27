Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, September 27

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Tuesday, September 27.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 7:27 am

West Sussex is expected to have a cloudy day, according to the Met Office.

The county has between a 60 and 50 per cent chance of rain from 12pm-3pm.

The Met Office said West Sussex could see highs of 15° and lows of 10°.

Weather news

East Sussex is also expected to have a cloudy day.

The county has a 10 per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day,

The Met Office said East Sussex could also see highs of 15° and lows of 10°.

Met Office