Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, August 24
Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, August 24.
Today will start overcast before turning sunny by lunchtime.
The morning and afternoon will bring light cloud and light winds before making way for sunny intervals and a gentle breeze at around 4pm.
Temperatures are forecast to peak at 25°C, while lows of 18°C have been forecast overnight.
The pollen count in Sussex is forecast to be high, while the UV and pollution count is expected to be medium and low respectively.
Sunrise was at 6.01am, while sunset will be at 8.05pm.