Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, August 24

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today will start overcast before turning sunny by lunchtime.

The morning and afternoon will bring light cloud and light winds before making way for sunny intervals and a gentle breeze at around 4pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are forecast to peak at 25°C, while lows of 18°C have been forecast overnight.

Sussex weather

The pollen count in Sussex is forecast to be high, while the UV and pollution count is expected to be medium and low respectively.