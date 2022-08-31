Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, August 31

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather news

West Sussex is expected to have clear skies this morning and evening, although the middle of the day could be overcast between 11am-5pm.

The Met Office said the region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout the day.

The county could see highs of 23° and lows of 16°.

In East Sussex residents could face an overcast day.

The county is expected to see cloudy skies from 10am-6pm, although the sun could shine through in the morning and evening.

There is a 10 per cent chance of rain from 11am-1pm, according to the Met Office.