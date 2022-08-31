Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, August 31

Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, August 31.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:44 am
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:04 am
Weather news
West Sussex is expected to have clear skies this morning and evening, although the middle of the day could be overcast between 11am-5pm.

The Met Office said the region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout the day.

The county could see highs of 23° and lows of 16°.

In East Sussex residents could face an overcast day.

The county is expected to see cloudy skies from 10am-6pm, although the sun could shine through in the morning and evening.

There is a 10 per cent chance of rain from 11am-1pm, according to the Met Office.

The county could see highs of 22° and lows of 16°.

Met Office