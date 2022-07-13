Weather News

Today will be a dry bright day with plenty of hazy sunshine according to the Met Office.

Wednesday will see cloud thinning and breaking through the morning with strong sunshine for some areas by the afternoon with a light breeze.

The weather continues to remain very hot throughout the county with a maximum temperature of 28°C.

Conditions will remain similar through the evening and overnight, with clear spells for most.