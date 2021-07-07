Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, July 7

Weather news

Eastbourne and Hastings will see light cloud with a moderate breeze. There is a chance of rain over lunchtime and then the sun should come out later on.

Brighton is expecting rain this morning but should brighten up from 2pm.

Horsham will see a bit of everything, with rain, cloud and sunshine on and off all day.

Worthing is in for a dull morning of rain and cloud, but from 2pm there is expected to be some sunshine.

Chichester could see some rain this morning but then it’s a cloudy day ahead with some possible sunny spells after 4pm.