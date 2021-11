Firefighters called to assist paramedics at second East Sussex incident

134 fires in East Sussex due to electrical products

News you can trust since 1837

134 fires in East Sussex due to electrical products

This is when improvements works at Lewes’ Earwig Corner junction will start

Newhaven memorial to fishermen who lost their lives at sea to be built next year, says MP

Wealden police issue drunk driving warning after arrest this weekend

Lewes teenager returns home from hospital following car collision

East Sussex village descended on by armed police and dog unit after man seen with a weapon

Lewes Late Night Shopping 2021: What can shoppers enjoy at this year's event

Firefighters called to assist paramedics at second East Sussex incident

Temperature highs will be seven and drop to five tonight.

A cloudy day ahead for Sussex with light winds throughout the day.