Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, September 28
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, September 28.
West Sussex is expected to have a cloudy but dry day, according to the Met Office.
The county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.
The Met Office said West Sussex could see highs of 15° and lows of 8°.
East Sussex is also expected to have a dry day.
The county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day with clear skies until 1pm.
The Met Office said East Sussex could also see highs of 15° and lows of 7°.