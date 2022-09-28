Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, September 28

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, September 28.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 7:54 am

West Sussex is expected to have a cloudy but dry day, according to the Met Office.

The county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day.

The Met Office said West Sussex could see highs of 15° and lows of 8°.

Weather news

East Sussex is also expected to have a dry day.

The county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day with clear skies until 1pm.

The Met Office said East Sussex could also see highs of 15° and lows of 7°.

