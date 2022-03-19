The sun will be shining down across Sussex today according to the Met Office.

It is expected to be breezy inland but significantly more windy along the coast, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 15°C.

Sussex weather forecast

Tonight will remain largely dry and cloud free, becoming chilly as the wind eases, with minimum temperature to be -1°C.

Sunrise was at 6.09am this morning and sunset will be just before 6.15pm this evening.