It will be a chilly start across Sussex for this Thursday morning turning into a dry day with long sunny spells according to the Met Office.

There will be some cloud building later on in the afternoon, with highs of 15°C.

Sussex weather forecast

The evening is set to be dry with some sunny spells, and mist and fog patches developing overnight, with lows of 1°C.