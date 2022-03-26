According to the Met Office, we are set for more warm sunshine today (Saturday, March 26).
It will feel warm for most of the day, with lengthy sunny periods, with a cooling breeze in coastal districts. Highs of 20 degrees Celsius have been predicted.
A fine evening has been forecast but low cloud and fog is likely to spread westwards from coastal districts overnight. Temperatures will drop to as low as two degrees.
Tomorrow (Sunday), will cloudier for most. However, sunny spells should eventually break through for all 'but perhaps eastern coastal areas'.
It will still feel warm, with highs of 17 degrees.
The Met Office said there will be a gradual transition to 'less settled and colder' conditions during the working well, with increasing cloud and potentially some rain, this mainly from midweek.