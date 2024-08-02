Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A thunderstorm arrived in Sussex on Thursday evening (August 1) a after a yellow warning was put in place across the UK.

After the warmest spell of the year in parts of the UK, a spell of thunderstorms was in the forecast for some regions of England and Wales.

Residents were told thunder and lightning activity could hit Sussex today (Thursday, August 1) – but the exact time had not be specified by weather experts.

After ominious clouds emerged at 6pm, heavy rain began to fall within the hour before – with thunder and lightning at 7.30pm.

Photo of lightning from last year, taken by Eddie Mitchell.

Up until the evening, the sun shone across the county – following the trend of recent days.

Temperatures stayed above 20 degrees Celsius until after 9pm.

For Thursday, the Met Office’s yellow thunderstorm warning covered most of England and Wales except the far South West and northwest.

Dan Holley, the Met Office’s deputy chief forecaster, said: “The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning over a broad geographical area but not all locations will see impacts.

"The most intense impacts are likely to be focussed on central, southern and southeast areas of England. Here some locations will witness torrential downpours, large hail and frequent lightning. A few places could see 50-100mm of rainfall in a few hours.”

Weekend weather forecast – and look ahead to next week

The end of the week will be mostly dry with sunny spells. There have been a few heavy showers in the east this morning but it will continue to be warm for most and ‘very warm in the south east, according to the Met Office.

A spokesperson added: “Rain moves south-eastwards overnight, turning lighter and patchier. Drier, clearer and fresher conditions then follow from the west. Still muggy in the southeast.

“Saturday [will see] rain slowly clearing the southeast through the day. Sunny spells elsewhere with well scattered showers across Northern Ireland and Scotland. Feeling fresher for all, but still pleasantly warm.

“The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is largely dry with bright or sunny spells on Sunday. Turning unsettled into Monday with rain and brisk winds. Rain clearing on Tuesday with temperatures slowly increasing in the south.”