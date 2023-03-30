Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex yellow warning for wind: 'Coastal areas will see 50-60 mph gusts'

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Sussex – with 50-60 mph gusts expected in coastal areas.

By Sam Morton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:23 BST

The alert, which is in place from 9pm today (Thursday, March 30) to 12pm on Friday, covers London and South East locations including the whole of Sussex, as well as South West England and Wales.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Strong winds may affect parts of southern England and south Wales during Thursday evening and Friday morning.”

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are ‘likely’, whilst some bus and train services will ‘probably’ be affected – with ‘some journeys taking longer’ – the Met Office said. Delays are also expected for high-sided vehicles on ‘exposed routes and bridges’.

A Met Office statement read: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to move eastwards across southern Britain during Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing spells of strong southerly winds, then a lull, followed by strong west or north-westerly winds.

"There is uncertainty over the track and depth of the low and this affects how strong the wind will be. It is likely that coastal areas will see 50-60 mph gusts, with a low probability of 70 mph over exposed hills and headlands with winds probably peaking after they veer west or northwesterly.

"This could lead to some disruption in places. Along with the strong winds, we will also see heavy rain overnight clearing as the low progresses eastwards.”

