The Met Office is predicting that temperatures could exceed 20 degrees Celsius in parts of the UK this week – but will we get such Autumnal luck in Sussex?

After heavy rain early on, it has been an overcast day on Monday (October 14) – with many people across Sussex feeling particularly cold.

But we could thankfully be set to warm up.

As reported in the national media over the weekend, peak temperatures are expected particularly in East Anglia and the Home Counties. The Met Office said people in these areas may be treated to highs of 22C this week.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “Temperatures are going to rise gradually, peaking probably on Wednesday in eastern areas, and we might well see in some spots 20C, and 22C is not out of question, probably in eastern England – so East Anglia down towards the South East.”

In Sussex, temperatures look set to peak at 19 degrees Celsius between 1pm and 4pm on Wednesday (October 16).

Mr Morgan did put a dampener on things though, with better weather likely to be replaced by more wet and windy conditions by next weekend.

The long-range Met Office forecast for next week reads: “This period is likely to start changeable and often unsettled but relatively mild, with rain or showers for most places.

"There is potential for a deep area of low pressure to develop to the west or northwest of the UK early in this period, bringing a spell of very strong winds and heavy rain, especially to parts of the west and north.

"Towards the latter part of October, there are signs that whilst northwestern areas may continue to feel the influence of areas of low pressure, further south pressure is expected to build, bringing more in the way of fine, settled conditions.

"With this comes an increasing chance of overnight frost and fog, with the latter perhaps persisting well into the day in some areas.”