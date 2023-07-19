Temperatures in Eastbourne have risen by almost 25% since 1980, new study confirms

New research has revealed the top ten UK areas which have experienced the highest temperature increases since 1980 and Eastbourne features, with a 23.58 per cent change in temperature which is the third highest in the UK.
The experts at Utility Bidder have carried out research to reveal the areas of the UK which have experienced the biggest temperature increases between 1980-2022, as well as those with the biggest change in rainfall during the same period.
Eastbourne ranks in third for temperature increase in the UK, behind Waddington and Heathrow, with increases of 26.36 per cent and 23.73 per cent respectively.
Eastbourne has also seen one of the biggest year on year temperature change between 2012 and 2022 at 9.46 per cent which is third in the United Kingdom, behind Paisley at 11.04 per cent, followed by Braemar 10.11 per cent.