Temperatures in Eastbourne have risen by almost 25% since 1980, new study confirms

Temperatures in Eastbourne have risen by almost 25% since 1980, a new study has confirmed.

New research has revealed the top ten UK areas which have experienced the highest temperature increases since 1980 and Eastbourne features, with a 23.58 per cent change in temperature which is the third highest in the UK.

The experts at Utility Bidder have carried out research to reveal the areas of the UK which have experienced the biggest temperature increases between 1980-2022, as well as those with the biggest change in rainfall during the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne ranks in third for temperature increase in the UK, behind Waddington and Heathrow, with increases of 26.36 per cent and 23.73 per cent respectively.

Temperatures in Eastbourne have risen by almost 25% since 1980, a new study has confirmed. Picture: Sussex World