The six best ways to enjoy the weather in Mid Sussex this weekend

The Met Office reckons the temperature will hit 31°C on Saturday, June 21, dropping slightly to 24°C on Sunday, June 22.

We’ve taken a look at what residents and visitors can do in the district to make the most of the fantastic weather.

Here are our top six recommendations.

1. Benson's Funfair

The fabulous Benson’s Funfair is at Victoria Park in Haywards Heath from Thursday to Sunday, June 19-22. It’s open on weekdays from 4pm to 9.30pm and on Saturday from 1pm to 9.30pm. On Sunday the fair will be open from 1pm to 8pm. The fair offers something for everyone with a mix of classic and modern rides and a large selection of popular fairground games.

2. Wakehurst

Wakehurst is Kew’s wild botanic garden in Sussex and the home of the Millennium Seed Bank. It boasts over 500 acres of gardens and plants from around the world. It’s open from 10am to 6pm with last entry at 5.30pm. Visit www.kew.org/wakehurst.

3. Nymans

The National Trust’s Nymans near Handcross features stone archways, tree-lined avenues, magnificent views of the Sussex Weald countryside and adjoining woodland with many opportunities to spot wildlife. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/nymans.

4. Borde Hill

Borde Hill is well known in West Sussex for having a beautiful estate and garden, as well one of the UK’s best ‘champion’ magnolia collections. A new micro-bakery and garden café, Baked By Cordia, opened recently as well. The attraction boasts 110 acres of heritage-listed parkland for families to enjoy. Visit bordehill.co.uk.

5. Bluebell Railway

This beautiful heritage line started running in 1960 and has one of the best collections of vintage steam locomotives and carriages in the UK. Its stations are Sheffield Park, Horsted Keynes, Kingscote and East Grinstead. The railway travels through 11 miles of peaceful Sussex countryside and aims to educate people about the history of the industrial age. All the stations are preserved in different periods from the Victorian era up to the 1950s. Visit www.bluebell-railway.com.

6. Jill Windmill

Jill Windmill’s open days are usually on Sunday afternoons from May to September. The website currently shows that the windmill in Clayton should be open from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, June 22. Families looking to make the most of the good weather could consider visiting the site as part of a gentle nature walk. Jack and Jill Windmills Society has fully restored and now maintains Jill Windmill, which is a traditional 19th century working century corn windmill in the South Downs National Park.

1 . JPMTnews-19-06-25-bensons funfair-SSXupload.jpg Benson's Funfair is at Victoria Park in Haywards Heath this weekend Photo: Lawrence Smith

2 . Wakehurst Wakehurst in Ardingly Photo: SR20101801

3 . Nymans Early summer scenes at Nyman's Gardens National Trust property near Handcross Photo: Staff