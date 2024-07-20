The West Sussex areas most likely to flood, according to new report

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Jul 2024, 16:27 BST
A new report ranks areas in West Sussex based on their total rainfall last year, seeing places that are the most and least likely to flood.

Online Marketing Surgery and Perfect Ponds have created their West Sussex flood report, which looks at areas in West Sussex with the most and least rainfall over a yearly period.

Online Marketing Surgery used data from the Visual Crossing, and looked at places in West Sussex to find their total rainfall in 2023.

This revealed areas that are most and least likely to flood.

The West Sussex areas most likely to flood, according to new report

The area in West Sussex that is most likely to flood is Crawley, with their total rainfall being 1,020mm last year.

Crawley

The area in West Sussex that is second-most likely to flood is West Wittering, with their total rainfall being 1,015mm last year.

West Wittering

The area in West Sussex that is third-most likely to flood is East Wittering, with their total rainfall being 1,006mm last year.

East Wittering

