Online Marketing Surgery used data from the Visual Crossing, and looked at places in West Sussex to find their total rainfall in 2023.
This revealed areas that are most and least likely to flood.
1. The West Sussex areas most likely to flood, according to new report
A new report ranks areas in West Sussex based on their total rainfall last year, seeing places that are the most and least likely to flood. Photo: Christian Lue
2. Crawley
The area in West Sussex that is most likely to flood is Crawley, with their total rainfall being 1,020mm last year. Photo: Google
3. West Wittering
The area in West Sussex that is second-most likely to flood is West Wittering, with their total rainfall being 1,015mm last year. Photo: Google
4. East Wittering
The area in West Sussex that is third-most likely to flood is East Wittering, with their total rainfall being 1,006mm last year. Photo: Google
