The Environment Agency has revealed which areas of Sussex are prone to flooding after heavy rainfall in recent weeks.

Four road closures are in place in Sussex this morning (Friday, September 27).

A yellow weather warning remains in place for rain in the county until 9am – and the Met Office has correctly predicted that heavy rain ‘will bring the potential for some flooding and disruption to transport’.

The Environment Agency has issued four flood alerts in the county – which indicate that ‘flooding is possible’ and residents should ‘be prepared’.

– Flood alert area: The River Adur and tributaries from Burgess Hill to Henfield.

A spokesperson for the EA said: “The River Adur is significantly lower than Monday, but is still a little higher than normal, and currently rising slowly. There remains uncertainty in the weather forecast. Scattered showers are most likely through Thursday, which should mean that river levels will not rise much further. Minimal flooding impacts and small amounts of water could affect fields at Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury.

"The river should begin to fall by 22:00 on 26/09/2024, peaking at least half a metre lower than Monday. However, it is possible that showers may align through Thursday and Friday (27/09/2024), causing another period of persistent rain, which would cause river levels to rise higher.

"Less rain is forecast on Friday afternoon and Saturday, but more rain, and minor flood risk is possible on Sunday 29/09/2024. Some roads, including the A281 at Mock Bridge, may be affected. Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast. We will update this message by 11:00 on 27/09/2024.”

– Flood alert area: River Uck and the Framfield, Ridgewood and Tickerage Streams.

The spokesperson for the EA said: “The River Uck is high and rising – 10mm of rain has been recorded at Buxted on Thursday. From 18:00 on 26/09/2024, minor flooding could affect fields, rural roads, and gardens of riverside properties through Buxted, near the White Hart pub, and areas around Hempstead Mill on Hempstead Lane, Uckfield.

"Water levels in Uckfield will be high near the Roller Mill, Mill Lane, River Way, Bridge Cottage and Bell Walk. From 23:00 on 26/09/2024, flood water could affect fields and gardens at Isfield Mill and Isfield Bridge. River levels should fall again after only a brief period.

"However, another 10mm of rain could occur on Thursday night and through the early hours of Friday, which could cause river levels to rise again, with minor flood impacts possible from 08:00 on 27/09/2024. The river should finally begin to fall by 14:00 on 27/09/2024 in Buxted, and should return to normal on Friday evening.

"Flood protection products are recommended to be installed in Buxted and Isfield, if you have them. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast. We will update this message by 11:00 on 27/09/2024.”

– Flood alert area: Cuckmere River and tributaries from Vines Cross to Exceat Bridge.

The EA spokesperson said: “Uncertainty remains in the forecast, but persistent rain is possible early on Friday morning. If as much rain falls as predicted, minor flooding could occur. From 08:00 on 27/09/2024, minor flooding could affect fields, rural roads and gardens of properties on Mill Lane, Hellingly and Grove Hill near Grovebridge Farm.

"From 11:00 on 27/09/2024, minor flood impacts could also affect Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road, Hellingly and gardens in those locations. From 18:00 on 27/09/2024, minor flooding could also affect fields near North Street and Deans Place Hotel, Alfriston. Less rain is forecast on Friday afternoon and Saturday.

"The rivers should begin to fall by 17:00 on 27/09/2024 in Hellingly and 06:00 on 28/09/2024 in Alfriston and should return to normal by Saturday evening. River levels could be similar to those on Monday 23/09/2024. Please plan to avoid driving through routes susceptible to flooding, including Mill Lane and Church Road Hellingly and North Street, Alfriston. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast. We will update this message by 12:00 on 27/09/2024.”

– Flood alert area: Combe Haven, Powdermill and Watermill streams.

The Environment Agency alert read: “The Powdermill Stream is high and rising. 20mm of rain has been recorded at Powdermill on Friday, with more rain expected this morning. In total over half a month's rainfall in only a few hours. From 07:00 27/09/2024 flooding could affect fields, rural roads and a small number of properties in Crowhurst. Potentially including Crowhurst Recreation Ground, and riverside properties on Forewood Lane and properties between the Plough public house and the junction of Sampsons Lane on Sandrock Hill.

"Only minimal flood impacts are expected to affect Bexhill Road Recreation Ground in Bulverhythe. Rain is forecast to clear from 07:30 27/09/2024, with very little rain predicted for the rest of Friday and Saturday. The river should begin to fall by 12:00 27/09/2024, and should return to normal in Crowhurst from Friday evening. Flood protection products are recommended to be installed in Crowhurst, if you have them. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast. We will update this message by 21:00 27/09/2024.”