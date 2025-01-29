Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One flood warning, and a further six alerts, remain in place across Sussex.

The Met Office’s yellow warning for rain is no longer active but some parts of Sussex could experience more wet weather today (Wednesday, January 29).

The Environment Agency has highlighted the areas still at risk of flooding.

As of 8am on Wednesday, there remains one flood warning in Sussex – meaning ‘flooding is expected’ and residents should ‘act now’.

Pulborough was hit by severe flooding earlier in January. The River Arun is once again 'high and rising' between Broadbridge Heath and Pulborough, following Sunday's rain. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

This is for Fittleworth on the Western River Rother.

"The Western Rother is high and stable,” the warning reads. “Flooding will be extensive in fields, and be very close to Fittleworth Mill, and nearby properties in Fittleworth.

"The B2138 Lower Street road over the river at Fittleworth could be affected by flood water.

“There remains uncertainty, but property flooding could again be possible. Some roads, including the B2138 through Fittleworth, may be affected by flood water. Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast. We will update this message by 3pm on Thursday, January 29.”

There are a further six flood alerts. This means ‘flooding is possible’ and residents should ‘be prepared’:

– Lower Arun: “The River Arun is high and rising. More than half a month's rain (60mm) has been recorded in the past week. Minor flooding will continue to affect the A29 at Pulborough. Water will be extensive through fields and will affect gardens of properties on Lower Street and Swan Corner, Pulborough, near to Swan Bridge and Bridge Cottages, Greatham.”

– Climping Seafront: “A small amount of water may pond on nearby land and fields including at Climping Street Car Park and Mill Lane. Waves could cause overtopping of the beach. A small amount of water may then flow westwards along Mill Lane (from the right of the East car park) towards residential property in Climping Street. Wednesday morning's tide at 11.15am is forecast to be 12 cm lower (2.59 mAOD).”

– River Adur East Branch: “The River Adur remains higher than normal following Sundays rain but is starting to fall. There is uncertainty in the forecast, but another period of rain could be possible on Wednesday, which could increase flood risk. Some roads, including the A281 at Mock Bridge, may be affected by flooding. Flooding is likely to affect the A281 at Mock Bridge from 8pm on Wednesday, near Shermanbury, as well as gardens and fields near Mock Bridge too. Please take care if driving through routes vulnerable to flooding.”

– Upper Ouse: “The River Ouse is now falling in all communities. In Barcombe, the river is still a little higher than normal, following Sunday's rain. River levels will continue to fall. Minor flood impacts affecting fields and gardens near Barcombe Mills will continue to ease. There is uncertainty in the forecast, but another period of rain could be possible on Wednesday, which could increase flood risk. Flood impacts could be possible near Ardingly from 7pm on Wednesday, and near Barcombe from 11pm. Some roads may become impassable, including Barcombe Mills road. Plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding. We are operating our structures at Pimms Lock and Barcombe to help keep the river flowing freely and reduce flood risk.”

– River Uck: “The River Uck has now returned to normal levels in all communities, following Sunday's rain. There is uncertainty in the forecast, but another period of rain could be possible on Wednesday, which could increase flood risk further. Flood impacts could return from 6pm. As a precaution, please keep flood protection products installed in Buxted and Isfield, if you have them in advance of Wednesday's rain. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast.”

– Cuckmere River: “River levels in Alfriston are higher than normal but falling, following Sunday's rain. In Hellingly river levels have returned to normal. Another period of rain could be possible on Wednesday, which could increase flood risk from 6pm. Plan to avoid driving routes that flood, including Mill Lane and Church Road Hellingly and North Street Alfriston. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast.”