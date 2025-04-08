Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex is being treated to more glorious sunshine – but how long will it last?

Temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius are forecast across the county all week, according to the Met Office.

Monday and Tuesday have seen highs of 16 degrees with this only increasing as the week goes on.

The Met Office’s London & South East England weather forecast warned that will turn chilly overnight, each day, though – with frost and fog expected.

The Tuesday forecast reads: “A fine day is expected, with light winds and warm sunny periods developing after a chilly start with some fog. Maximum temperature 17 °C.”

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday reads: “Some cold starts remain likely, with areas of fog and some low cloud, retreating to eastern coastal districts to reveal warm sunshine. Winds remaining light.”

Easter weekend forecast

A long range weather forecast is available for the UK – but we will have to wait for a more specific prediction for Sussex.

However, there are some clues about what the weather will be like during the Easter weekend.

The forecast for Sunday, April 13, until Tuesday, April 22 – reads: “A transition from the fine and settled conditions most will have seen is expected through this period.

"This will most likely come in the form of a cold front progressing southeast bringing some rain and showers and fresher conditions. There is a low risk of heavier, possibly thundery showers coming into the country from the south for a time early in the period, but confidence in this aspect of the forecast is low and these may well pass to the east.

"This heralds a wetter period through the middle of April with showers or longer spells of rain at times, which could be heavy and thundery in places. Strong winds could develop in some areas, particularly the south and west. Temperatures are likely to return closer to normal.

‘Some unsettled weather’ is possible from April 22 – ‘with showers or longer spells of rain in places’ – the Met Office warned.

A spokesperson added: “Some unsettled weather is possible at this start of this period with showers or longer spells of rain in places. However, a change to more settled conditions is most likely during the latter part of April with high pressure becoming more dominant.

"This settled theme continues into early May, although some spells of wetter, unsettled weather remain possible, especially in the south. Temperatures are expected to be above average overall.”