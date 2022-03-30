This is why snow is heading for Crawley - but will it reach the rest of Sussex?

The clocks may have just changed, heralding the arrival of British Summer Time, but snow could fall in parts of the UK this week with temperatures set to plummet over the coming days, forecasters say.

Why has the weather changed?

Temperatures during the day have halved from the highs reached last week and fall below freezing overnight as a cold front pushes down from the north. A cold air mass arrived on Monday evening and pushed into the north of the UK before slowly sinking southwards, bringing cooler, more unsettled weather

Temperatures have dropped this week.

Is snow forecast for Crawley?

And in Crawley, light snow is forecast for tomorrow (Thursday, March 31) between 8am and 9am, according to the Met Office. It will clear by 10am and there will be a 60 per cent chance of rain by 4pm.

Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 look clear of rain and snow with some sunny spells. It looks set to be warmer at the beginning of next week.

Is warmer weather on the way?

However, colder weather isn’t expected to last all that long, and as we head into April, some forecasters are even predicting an upcoming heatwave.

Temperatures are expected to soar in April reaching highs of 28C in the coming weeks, as forecasters predict the hot weather will arrive early this year.

Ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond of Weather Trending said: “Spring will be in the air, with a gentle breeze from the warming continent and temperatures rising through the teens.”

However, it’s worth remembering that weather gets even more difficult to predict the further into the future you look.

Into April, the Met Office says “conditions are likely to become more changeable”, with “spells of drier weather interspersed with showers or longer periods of rainfall.”

Last April, temperatures also plunged below zero causing snowy weather throughout the UK.