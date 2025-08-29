Three flood alerts issued across UK as residents in West Sussex villages told to 'be prepared'

Residents in part of the Arun district have been told to 'be prepared' amid the risk of flooding.

The Environment Agency has issued three flood alerts across the UK.

One of them is for the Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes.

This comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain. Fallen trees and flooding has since been reported after heavy rain hit Sussex overnight.

“Flooding is possible – be prepared,” the alert read for Elbridge, Lidsey, Aldingbourne, Barnham, Yapton and Ryebank Rifes.

“High river levels today may lead to flooding. Flooding is possible on August 29 from 8am, as a lot of rain fell on Friday morning (45mm in only seven hours).

"Flooding could affect Barnham Road, Lake Lane, and a small number of riverside properties in Marshall Close, Barnham.

"With the Aldingbourne Rife starting at a low level, only minor flood impacts affecting fields and land, is currently expected in Bersted and Felpham.

"We will update if more significant impacts become more probable.”

A ‘small amount’ of rain and showers are possible on Friday afternoon and through the weekend.

The alert added: “River levels and flood risk should begin to reduce in Barnham by 12pm [on Friday], and Saturday in Bersted.

"We are closely monitoring the situation clearing debris screens through Barnham. Our pumps at Felpham are running.

"Consider activating any flood protection products you may have. Including in Barnham. Avoid roads that flood (Barnham Road and Lake Lane).”

Part of the A27 in West Sussex was flooded on Friday morning – with motorists advised to approach with caution.

An AA Traffic News bulletin read: “Just passable due to flooding on A27 Arundel Road at the A29 (Fontwell Services Roundabout). On the roundabout.”

At 7.25am, it was reported that there was ‘possible carriageway flooding’ on the A29 at Fairmile Bottom, Slindon.

Meanwhile, a fallen tree was reported on Wallace Avenue in Worthing. A photo taken at the scene showed the tree landed on a van.

To see the full traffic and travel update for Sussex, visit: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/fallen-trees-and-flooding-reported-after-heavy-rain-hits-sussex-roads-and-railway-impacted-5293957