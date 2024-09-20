Crawley was among the locations hit by torrential rain, thunder and lightning around 11am.

This has resulted in flooding on roads in and around the town centre.

The railway line in East Grinstead was temporarily closed earlier today and a fallen tree has reportedly led to the closure of the A2011 between the Hazelwick flyover and Tushmore roundabout.

At 11.30am, Southern Rail reported that heavy rain had flooded the railway at East Grinstead.

This affected services running on the route from London Victoria to East Grinstead.

Network Rail staff have since carried out investigations and have reopened the line.

An update at 1.40pm read: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains are being affected by this incident. Train services to/from this station may terminate/restart at Hurst Green or face delays.”

Dean Martin, who provides traffic updates on social media, reported on X at 1.30pm that the A2011 in Crawley is ‘now closed due to a fallen tree’ between Hazelwick flyover and Tushmore roundabout. He wrote: “Drivers should seek alternative routes.”

The Met Office had warned that thunderstorms and heavy showers ‘could cause some disruption on Friday’ despite many places remaining dry.

The yellow warning read: “[There will] probably be some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

"Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

"Delays to train services are possible.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.”

The Met Office warned that a ‘few thundery showers’ may be present across southern and southeast England early on Friday.

But from the middle of the day, they are ‘expected to develop more widely’ within the warning area.

A spokesperson added: “Whilst some places will remain dry, where thundery showers do occur, they will bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, potentially some large hail, as well as brief spells of heavy rain.

"[As much as] 15-25 mm of rain fall may fall within an hour, with a very small chance of 30-40 mm falling in three hours; the latter most likely across southwest England. Showers will tend to ease and fade during Friday evening.”

A second thunderstorm warning is in place on Saturday – but Sussex is unaffected, according to the Met Office map.

However, a yellow warning comes into force on Sunday – and Chichester in West Sussex is included in the warning area.

A spokesperson said: “Areas of heavy rain will bring the potential for disruption on Sunday.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures.

“There is a small chance that some rural communities will temporarily become cut off by flooded roads

“Significant delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.”

1 . West Sussex thunderstorm Crawley was among the locations hit by torrential rain, thunder and lightning around 11am. This has resulted in flooding on roads in and around the town centre. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . West Sussex thunderstorm Crawley was among the locations hit by torrential rain, thunder and lightning around 11am. This has resulted in flooding on roads in and around the town centre. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . West Sussex thunderstorm Crawley was among the locations hit by torrential rain, thunder and lightning around 11am. This has resulted in flooding on roads in and around the town centre. Photo: Eddie Mitchell