Thunderstorm warning issued for part of Sussex

A yellow weather warning is in place is parts of Sussex, amid the risk of thunderstorms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said ‘slow-moving’ heavy showers and thunderstorms ‘may lead to some disruption’ in parts of Sussex and Kent through Wednesday afternoon (July 23).

The yellow warning – which is in place until 5pm – affects Brighton, Eastbourne, Seaford, Polegate, Uckfield, Heathfield, Hastings, Bexhill, Battle and Robertsbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlighting what residents in these areas should expect, a Met Office spokesperson said: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray and standing water, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

The Met Office said ‘slow-moving’ heavy showers and thunderstorms ‘may lead to some disruption’ in parts of Sussex and Kent through Wednesday afternoon (July 23). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"A small chance of short term loss of power and other services.

"A small chance of damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

"Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

"Delays to train services are possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said ‘some places will miss’ the thunderstorms, but where they do occur, 20-25 mm rain is ‘likely in less than an hour’, with a chance of 30 to 40 mm falling in #one to two hours in a few locations’.

The weather experts added: “This is likely to lead to some surface water flooding and disruption, whilst lightning strikes may be an additional hazard.

"Showers and thunderstorms will slowly die out during Wednesday evening.”

This is what you do, in the event of a thunderstorm, according to the Met Office:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit;

– Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary;

– People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items;

– If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground;

– Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.